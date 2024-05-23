Listen Live
Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Published on May 23, 2024

cece winans american idol - CeCe Winans In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Roman Collins and CeCe Winans took the American Idol stage to perform “Goodness of God” during the season finale, accumulating a total of nearly 30 million views in just 48 hours last week.

The former finalist, known for blowing judges and viewers away with his weekly renditions of gospel and R&B classics, felt thrilled after realizing his duet with Winans made it to the radio.

“I was on the phone with my bro and he told me I was on the radio with CeCeWinans,” Collins shared on social media. “I ran to the car shirtless just to turn on K-LOVE.”

Collins’ run on the hit show garnered several emotions throughout the season, particularly from the judges, including everything from being amazed to shedding tears. During the finale performance, the duet between the two gospel artists brought Katy Perry to tears. Besides the American Idol judge, season 3 winner and musical inspiration Fantasia also expressed her emotions during the performance, singing along on the sidelines. Instagram brought in 27 million views over the course of two days, with TikTok, Youtube, and several other platforms following suit.

Collins referenced the duet as a “dream come true,” describing it as a moment worth happening. After posting his excitement to social media of hearing the duet on the radio, Winans responded to his post saying, “You are simply the best!! Congrats,” to which he replied, “Pastor! I can’t express my gratitude for the role model you’ve been for so many of us for so many years then to share this moment with you shows how much God loves me.”

Check out the performance between Roman Collins and CeCe Winans below.

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral  was originally published on elev8.com

