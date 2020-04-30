Exterminator Calls For Rats In Baltimore Homes Double During Pandemic

Calls to exterminators about rats in Baltimore homes have double during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Baltimore Sun, exterminators say the city’s rats have moved from restaurants to homes as the coronavirus pandemic has cut down on food waste from the city’s eating establishments.

In Baltimore, the common type of rats are Norway rats and they don’t usually travel more than 150 feet from burrow to food source.

A 29 year industry worker says the time he’s seen similar increases of rats in homes are when major rainstorms or floods force them to find shelter from city streets. He paints one particularly bleak picture of a rat climbing a three-story Baltimore rowhome complex to sneak into an opening in pursuit of food.

“There’s more people indoors and they’re cooking more. There’s more great smells coming out of their kitchens and it’s quieter at night,” the worker said.

