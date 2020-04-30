CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Exterminator Calls For Rats In Baltimore Homes Double During Pandemic

John Gloske of First Quality Pest Control checks rat traps in the attic of an Encino home. Last yea

Source: Bryan Chan / Getty

Calls to exterminators about rats in Baltimore homes have double during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Baltimore Sun, exterminators say the city’s rats have moved from restaurants to homes as the coronavirus pandemic has cut down on food waste from the city’s eating establishments.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In Baltimore, the common type of rats are Norway rats and they don’t usually travel more than 150 feet from burrow to food source.

A 29 year industry worker says the time he’s seen similar increases of rats in homes are when major rainstorms or floods force them to find shelter from city streets. He paints one particularly bleak picture of a rat climbing a three-story Baltimore rowhome complex to sneak into an opening in pursuit of food.

“There’s more people indoors and they’re cooking more. There’s more great smells coming out of their kitchens and it’s quieter at night,” the worker said.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Exterminator Calls For Rats In Baltimore Homes Double During Pandemic  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Close