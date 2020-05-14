CLOSE
JJ Hairston Opens Up About His Biggest Hits, Marriage & The Power Of Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel star JJ Hairston joins AV for another episode of Faith and Fame live from the Houston BMW Studios and the pair discuss JJ’s start in inspiration (3:27), his mindset behind the song “You Deserve It” (7:50), “Miracle Worker” (11:30), shifting to his new book, ‘A Miracle Marriage’ and how he met his wife (16:49), his advice for things you should eliminate from your marriage (21:50) and more!

JJ Hairston Opens Up About His Biggest Hits, Marriage & The Power Of Faith [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on praisehouston.com

