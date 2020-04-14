During this time of COVID-19 the faith based community have been providing powerful worship experiences for us to be encouraged and empowered. Periodically I will share a few that has insired me tremendously!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Pastors JJ and Trina Hairston are Ministerial Leadership over All Nations Worship Assembly, Washington DC. They’ve been meeting once a month since January. For their March fellowship they got together to present Worship and the Word. Let’s go to church…check it out!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Worship Through the Pandemic: Pastor JJ and Trina Hairston Shares A Worship Experience at ANWA DC was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: