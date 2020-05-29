EXCLUSIVE: 12-Year-Old Keedron Byrant Who Went Viral For Singing “I’m A Young Black Man” Speaks Out

We talked to 12-year-old Keedron Byrant who just wrapped up seventh grade and went viral for singing a song his mother wrote for him called, “I’m a Young Black Man.” Press play up top to hear his interview and watch the viral video below.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @imericacampbell with @make_repost ・・・ Repost from @keedronbryant • just singing what’s on my heart…hope this blesses someone🙏🏾❤️ @sdhtoronto thanks for this dope shirt!!🔥🔥 #ijustwantolive #blacklivesmatter #ijustwannalive #equality #black #blackexcellence #racism #justice @mstinalawson @getuperica mornings with #EricaCampbell
