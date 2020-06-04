CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]

City Council Protest

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Video from CBS Baltimore showed protestors and police in Baltimore linking arms and marching together.

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests across the State of Maryland. There were also protests in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Police Officers Show Signs of Solidarity With Protestors

Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Petition Aims To Stop ‘Heartless’ George Floyd Social…

The "disrespectful and heartless" social media challenge in George Floyd's name should be removed from TikTok, a petition demanded.
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Close