Demonstrators Call For Baltimore To Defund Police Amid City Budget Discussions

Dozens of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday calling for a reallocation of funds from the Baltimore Police Department.

It comes as the city council begins discussing and eventually voting on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Demonstrators are asking city leaders to use money set aside for police for local community organizations and services instead.

Councilman Eric Costello, the chair of the city’s budget and appropriations committee, told CBS Baltimore members are divided on whether or not to make cuts to the police department, which is slated to receive $545 million.

