Community Affairs Show: Dr. Marissa Leslie Talks About Mental Health During A Crisis

Cheryl Jackson
| 06.17.20
Dr. Marissa Leslie

This week, Cheryl Jackson talks with Dr. Marissa Leslie of Adventist HealthCare, Ft Washington about Mental health during a crisis.  With our current stae of affairs regarding COVID-19 and racial unrest in our country, Dr. Leslie shraes practical way to cope during these troubling times.  Dr. Leslie shares how our mental health plays a vital role in our physical health and healthy ways to express our pain and feelings.  She even shares how we can talk to our children about the death of George Floyd and living through this pandemic.  Join us for the conversation!

About Dr. Marissa Leslie:

Marissa leslie, MD, is the Chief of Psychiatry for Adventist Health Care.  She specializes in treating depression and PTSD in children and adolescents.  Dr. Leslie holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oakwood University and a medical degree from Loma Linda university.  She completed her residency in psychiatry at the Loma Linda University Medical Center and completed a fellowship in child and adolescnet psychiatry at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia/University of Pennsylvania.  Dr. Leslie is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry.

