GRIFF’s prayer today is about people with unholy smelling breath. He says those are the people who are always so eager to deliver a lengthy, breathy prayer with the foulest smelling breath! He hilariously prays for an angel, and a “mouthwash spirit” to come in and fix it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!”

GRIFF﻿’s Prayer: For People With Unholy Smelling Breath [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com