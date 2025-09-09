Listen Live
Towson University Partners With Baltimore Ravens For Student Programs

Published on September 9, 2025

Towson University has teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens in a partnership designed to boost the university’s visibility, enhance student programs, and support the team’s community engagement initiatives.

Under the agreement, Towson will operate a kiosk on RavensWalk during home games to connect with fans and share information, according to a news release
from the university. Additionally, the university will be featured in the Ravens’ media, including signage, commercials, and digital and social platforms.

“The Ravens are not just champions on the field but also in the community,” said Towson University President Mark Ginsberg. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence, engagement, and impact across greater Baltimore.”

Financial details were not disclosed, though the Baltimore Business Journal reported that Towson made a financial commitment
to the NFL team. The Ravens and Towson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Located in the Baltimore suburbs, Towson had more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students in fall 2024. As part of the partnership, students from various disciplines will participate in a case study with the Ravens starting in spring 2026, offering hands-on learning experiences in sports, business, and media.

“We are proud to launch this partnership with Towson University,” said Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens’ senior vice president and chief sales officer. “Together, we aim to create meaningful learning opportunities that prepare students to become the next generation of leaders while also strengthening the visibility of one of the region’s premier educational institutions.”

The Ravens opened their regular season on Sunday with a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills and will face the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.

Towson University Partners With Baltimore Ravens For Student Programs  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

