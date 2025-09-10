Listen Live
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The incident occurred while Kirk was addressing attendees as part of the “American Comeback Tour.”

A single gunshot struck him in the neck, leading to his death, as confirmed by former President Donald Trump on social media.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

The shooting caused chaos on campus, with students and attendees fleeing the scene.

Trump ally and conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk shot at university event in Utah
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, as an individual initially taken into custody was later determined not to be involved.

The event, which had sparked controversy and protests on campus, was intended to promote free speech and dialogue.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the act of violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials emphasized the need to reject political violence in all forms.

Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative circles, known for his outspoken views and dedication to engaging young Americans in political discourse.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with law enforcement and the FBI actively involved.

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Entertainment

Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details

Celebrity

Now, Sis: Tabitha Brown Faces Backlash Over ‘Tough Love’ Message For Entrepreneurs

News

Activist Dorian Johnson Shot And Killed In Ferguson

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close