Mayor Brandon Scott Named To 2025 TIME100 Next List For His Leadership In Baltimore

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has been recognized on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, honoring the world’s most influential rising leaders and changemakers. The acknowledgment comes as Baltimore experiences a historic drop in crime, signaling a turning point in a city long plagued by violence.

In April, Baltimore recorded just five homicides, the lowest number for a single month since the city began keeping track in 1970. The milestone reflects a larger positive trend: homicides are down nearly 30% this year, carjackings have fallen 21%, and nonfatal shootings are also down 21%.

Mayor Scott, who made history in 2020 as Baltimore’s youngest elected leader in more than a century, has credited this progress to a bold shift in strategy. Instead of relying solely on traditional policing, his administration has embraced a public-health approach to violence prevention. By focusing on the root causes of crime and coordinating community-based interventions, Scott has given police more capacity to concentrate on the small percentage of individuals most likely to commit violence.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The days of us ignoring what is actually causing violence, and not handling gun violence as the public health issue that it is, are over,” Scott said during a recent neighborhood crime walk.

The TIME100 Next recognition places Scott among global innovators and leaders shaping the future. While Baltimore still faces steep challenges, his early results demonstrate what’s possible when a city embraces reform and collaboration.

For residents, the recognition is more than symbolic—it represents national acknowledgment of progress that has been hard-earned on the ground. And for Baltimore, it signals that its path forward may serve as a model for other cities seeking safer, healthier communities.

Click here to read the full article!

Mayor Brandon Scott Named To 2025 TIME100 Next List For His Leadership In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com