After A 3-Year Hiatus of New Music, James Fortune Returns

Published on October 9, 2025

2025 Praise In The Park
Houston, TX —  After a 3-year hiatus from releasing new music, singer, songwriter, producer, and creative visionary, James Fortune is back with a powerful new offering – IN THE ROOM: Preluxe.  His high-energy EP features the first five favorite moments of break-out praise and unrestrained worship experiences, pulled from Fortune’s 20th Anniversary live recording in 2024. His live recording of an epic twenty-five-song set celebrated and recounted his incredible rise in Gospel music since the release of his debut album, YOU SURVIVED, in 2004.

Fortune’s new EP starts with feel-good vibes of favor and freedom! The upbeat title track and lead single, “In the Room,” is a declaration of God’s presence and power, serving as a reminder that when God is present, everything changes.

I wanted to introduce something new that captured where I am right now,” Fortune explains.  “In The Room was born out of a writing and studio session where the energy shifted from just making music to creating a moment.  This single is designed to feel like you’ve stepped into an atmosphere where change can happen instantly.”

The infectious single is written by Fortune, Bravis Cave, Carvena Jones, and David “DLo” Outing, who also produced the track.

IN THE ROOM: Preluxe features giant guest appearances by Todd Galberth on the worship atmosphere catalyzer “Completely Yes,” and record-breaking 9X Stellar Award-winning artist Pastor Mike, Jr steps to the mic on a powerful live version of Fortune’s hit song “Never Let Me Down.”  IN THE ROOM: Preluxe is available now on all digital music outlets released via FIYAWORLD and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.  This is the first taste of Fortune’s forthcoming 25-track live anthology album coming in 2026. 

Additionally, Fortune has also released the official lyric video.  Watch the companion lyric video for “In The Room” here.  

James Fortune is a GRAMMY®-nominated, Stellar Award–winning, and Dove Award–winning Gospel artist known for his raw transparency, relatable storytelling, and powerful anthems of hope. Fortune has become one of the most respected and consistent voices in Gospel music.

