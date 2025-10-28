VaShawn Mitchell Encourages Listeners with New Song “Working Together”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Gospel recording artist VaShawn Mitchell is back with new music, and he’s bringing encouragement for a time when many people need it most. Sitting down for a conversation with Cheryl Jackson on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the award-winning singer and songwriter introduced his latest single, “Working Together,” a song grounded in hope and timely faith.

Mitchell explained that the inspiration for the song came from observing what so many people are currently facing—job loss, economic uncertainty, and emotional heaviness. “This new single, Working Together, is really in time,” he said. “I understand that people are losing jobs and being laid off. I wanted to remind everyone that all things work together for the good of them that love the Lord. As you wait, God is working.”

Jackson agreed that the song feels like one of those anthems that will find its home in churches, choirs, and worship teams across the country. Mitchell has a history of creating gospel staples that live far beyond their initial release. He pointed to how his song Turn Around For Me recently went viral on TikTok despite being released over a decade ago. “When you need it, you need it,” he said. “And it’s always there.”

While Mitchell is widely known for big choir moments and church worship songs, this season of music also reflects something personal. Earlier this year, he released Make a Way, a song that many listeners noticed felt stylistically different from his signature sound. His new project, Soundcheck, bridges both sides of who he is as an artist—worship leader, writer, and innovator.

Mitchell shared that the title Soundcheck came from a moment of reflection while he was flying. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” he said. “I asked, ‘What’s next for me?’ Do I try to copy what’s happening right now or do I keep being who God made me to be? Then God said, ‘Check your sound.’ Make sure it’s what I want you to release in the earth.”

With Soundcheck, Mitchell embraces every part of his musical identity. The project features powerhouse vocalists and close friends including True Voice Collective, Jimmy James Johnson, Tila Robinson, Tia Esquire, Dante Bowe, and Ronald Poindexter. “This project is VaShawn Mitchell and Friends,” he explained. “It’s featuring people I’ve walked with and grown with. And there’s something on here for everybody.”

Mitchell believes this music is built to last. “This is music that will live longer than I can,” he said. “There will be sounds here that can reach everyone. That’s what excites me.”

Soundcheck is available now on all streaming platforms, along with visual recordings on YouTube.

Mitchell, who has strong creative roots in South Africa, also shared that he’s headed back soon and laughingly added he “might stay this time.”

To keep up with VaShawn Mitchell and all things Soundcheck, fans can follow him on Instagram and Facebook under his name: VaShawn Mitchell.

