You Can Bounce Back Higher | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 13, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “You Can Bounce Back Higher”

This next minute could transform, I mean, totally transform your life.  Look, think about a ball.  The harder it hits the ground, the higher it bounces back.  And the same is true for you.  The greater the setback, the greater the opportunity you have for a comeback. 

Don’t curse the ground you hit.  Use it to bounce higher.  Adversity can become your advantage if you refuse to quit and if you have a positive mindset a positive outlook.  Life may press you down, push you down, but you can use the pressure to launch yourself into a higher level of living. 

Remember, resilience is not about avoiding falls.  No, it’s about bouncing back bigger and better every time.  You can bounce back better each time you hit the ground, keep bouncing back. 

