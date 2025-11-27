Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “(Thanksgiving Day) – Be Thankful”

I want to say it’s comeback time, and today is Thanksgiving Day. And I want to encourage you to be thankful today. Be grateful today. I pray that you do a couple of incredible things today. One, be wise and take time to talk and love on people. Number two, tell family members by phone or by Zoom that you love them and you’re grateful for them. And then, number one, before all of that, you give God glory. You thank Him for everything.

Remember that all things work together for good for them that love the Lord and are called according to His purpose. And so I want you to be grateful and enjoy the day, even if there are challenges. Be grateful. And finally, share extra love for people you encounter, because love changes people, and it changes you.

And so I encourage you today, be grateful, share love, and thank God. And make every day Thanksgiving Day.

(Thanksgiving Day) – Be Thankful | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com