7 Gifts To Get For The Person That Has Everything
- Electric s'mores maker for the sweet-toothed
- Wireless charging station for the tech-savvy
- Foot massager for the constantly on-the-go
It’s so hard shopping for that person who says every year that they don’t want anything, or better yet, they already have everything.
Usually when this happens, you probably need to think outside the box for something less practical but more unique to the person you are shopping for. Not saying that a cozy blanket or a nifty mug aren’t awesome gifts— but maybe the person you’re shopping for stands on their feet a lot and could use a new foot massager, or maybe your foodie friend wouldn’t mind a subscription to try new foreign snacks each month.
So, if you’re shopping for the person who has it all this Christmas, here is a list of a few unique gifts that could bring them some cheer this holiday season.
Electric S’mores Maker
Do you have a sweet tooth in your life who loves all treats? An electric, indoor s’more maker may be a fun gift for them to try to make this campfire side treat indoors!
Wireless Charging Station
Everyone has electronics, from your phone to earbuds, wristwatches, you name it. So a deluxe charging station that can charge multiple devices at once is always a good gift for anyone. You can find charging stations at most retail stores.
Deep Kneading Foot Massager
A good gift for those constantly on their feet could be a warming, kneading foot massager. You can find this particular one on Amazon.
Mobile Foldable Keyboard
Do you know someone who is always complaining about typing on their phone or tablet screen? You could get them a foldable, mobile keyboard. Many of these keyboards can connect to multiple devices at once and has a long-lasting battery life. You can find these across several tech retailers and also on Amazon.
Cheerie Lane Popcorn
Another fun gift for the foodie in your life. Cheerie Lane offers unique, farm-grown corn turned into popcorn pods for those who love the buttery snack. Now, for the holidays, they even have their special caramel corn flavor. Those wanting to go the extra mile can also buy a yearly subscription for the snack lover in their life.
Bos Gift Box
Looking to shop Black-owned? You can get a gift box with snacks, self-care goodies or other trinkets from many brands, including Bos.shop South End in Boston.
Cookbooks (specifically Snoop Dogg Cookbooks)
This could be a unique gift for the hip-hop fan in your life that also loves to cook. Rapper Snoop Dogg has a full cookbook line serving unique recipes! Or, if you’re looking for another quirky cookbook, there’s one on Amazon called What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking.
