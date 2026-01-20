Listen Live
Start Swimming Before You See The Sharks | Dr. Willie Jolley

Don't wait until you see the sharks - get in the water and start swimming, according to Dr. Willie Jolley's strategy.

Published on January 19, 2026

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Start Swimming Before You See The Sharks”

Today we celebrate the birthday of a Modern Day Prophet, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As we celebrate this day, I want to encourage you to make this a day that befits the mission that Dr. King lived for and was willing to die for. That mission is to make this a day when we focus on the needs of others more than on our own personal needs.

Dr. King said, “I have decided to stick with love because hate is too great a burden to bear.” He also said, “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is also devoid of the power to love.” Today, I want to encourage you to love someone and forgive someone. I also want you to make this a day on and not a day off.

Make this a day where you are on task to show someone else, even in a small way, that you love them. Do what you can, any way you can, because you can. Celebrate Dr. King by continuing his dream of the beloved community. Do it now.

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. Look, make this a great, happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And remember, your best is yet to come.

