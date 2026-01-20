Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 20, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In this edition of “What We Need to Know,” we are looking at stories that celebrate our history, protect our finances, and reconnect our spirits. From the enduring wisdom of the King family to the brilliance of a hidden figure in STEM, today’s news is all about staying informed and empowered. ✕ Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. First up, as the nation reflects on the monumental legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his daughter, Reverend Bernice King, offers a powerful perspective for us to carry forward. Amid deep political division and social tension, she calls this year’s holiday a “saving grace.” Reverend King reminds us that her father’s dream wasn’t just a moment in history, but an active call to bring sanity, morality, and hope back into our daily lives. She told the Associated Press that Dr. King’s legacy challenges us to continually stand up against injustice and inhumanity, proving that his message is as vital today as it was decades ago.

Remembering Dr. Gladys West We also honor the life of a true pioneer, Dr. Gladys West, who has passed away at the age of 95. Born into poverty in segregated Virginia, Dr. West defied the odds to become one of the first Black women mathematicians at the Naval Surface Warfare Center. Her brilliance wasn’t just academic; it changed how the entire world navigates. Her complex calculations laid the foundation for modern GPS technology. Every time you use your smartphone map or travel globally, you are using technology built on her intellect. Dr. West’s quiet brilliance reshaped our world, and her journey from humble beginnings to global impact stands as a testament to Black excellence in science and innovation.

Demystifying the Home Office Deduction Switching gears to your financial health, many Black business owners are leaving money on the table by missing out on the home office deduction. There are myths floating around that you need to own a home or have a totally separate room to qualify, or that taking the deduction raises your audit risk. Let’s clear that up: renters are eligible too, and the deduction is safe when you document it correctly. Any clearly defined, exclusive workspace can qualify. Don’t let fear stop you from claiming what you’ve earned—smart tax planning isn’t about working harder; it’s about using the right strategies to keep your business growing.