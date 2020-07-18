CLOSE
Baltimore
City Police Officer Indicted For Alleged False Statement About Assault

Baltimore Police Officer Welton Simpson Jr. was indicted by a Baltimore City Grand Jury for offenses that occurred on January 17, 2020.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said the charges of second degree assault of a law enforcement officer, 2nd degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in State – VS – Abdullah, State – VS – Burgess, and the case against the juvenile involved in this matter have been dropped.

It includes 1 count of false statement to law enforcement and 1 count of misconduct in office.

Simpson faces up to 6 months in prison.

“We have shown again today that we are committed to upholding one standard of justice. Regardless of what your sex is, your religion, or your job – my office will hold you accountable,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby “Wearing a uniform and a badge means that the public needs to trust you and believe you. The indictment alleges that the officer violated this trust by making false statements and engaging in misconduct. We cannot accept and will not tolerate such actions.”

