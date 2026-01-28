Mariah Carey Shares Powerful New Single With the Clark Sisters

Carey describes the 'surreal' experience of working with the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters.

Faith-based music has always been a part of Carey's artistic expression, though she balances it with mainstream projects.

Carey hopes the song will encourage and renew listeners during difficult times.

Mariah Carey recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with host Cheryl Jackson to talk about her newest release, “Jesus, I Do,” a special collaboration with gospel legends The Clark Sisters. During the uplifting conversation, Carey opened up about the creative journey behind the song, her connection to faith-based music, and what she hopes listeners experience when they hear it.

The multi-award-winning singer introduced the single with excitement, calling the project a blessing. After the song played on air, Jackson praised the rich harmonies and classic vocal blends that gave the track a nostalgic, church-inspired feel. Carey agreed, sharing that working alongside The Clark Sisters was a dream come true.

According to Carey, the collaboration felt almost surreal. She described being in awe throughout the process and grateful that the opportunity came together so naturally. Despite their legendary status, Carey noted how warm and genuine the Clark Sisters were during recording, which made the experience even more meaningful.

The conversation also touched on Carey’s long-standing relationship with inspirational music. Fans may remember her gospel-influenced performances and songs like “Fly Like a Bird,” which continue to resonate with listeners. Carey explained that faith-based music has always been a part of her artistic expression and personal life, even while balancing mainstream projects.

Carey shared that the idea for “Jesus, I Do” came together while she was living in Atlanta and working closely with her band and musical director, Daniel Moore. During those sessions, the team explored different sounds and creative directions. Moore later suggested involving The Clark Sisters in a song they were developing, and Carey immediately agreed. Once everyone came together, the group collaborated on writing and shaping the track.

When asked about the possibility of a full gospel or inspirational album, Carey said it’s something she has considered. However, she explained that she wants to take her time with such a project and give it the level of care and excellence it deserves. With a busy schedule and recent album releases, she hasn’t yet been able to fully commit to that vision.

As “Jesus, I Do” continues to perform well on the charts and gain strong radio support, Carey shared what she hopes listeners feel when they hear it. She described the song as uplifting and heartfelt, created from a genuine place of emotion and faith. Her goal is for people to walk away feeling encouraged and renewed.

Jackson agreed, pointing out that the song arrives at a time when many people are searching for hope and positivity. Carey echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that music has the power to heal, inspire, and bring comfort during difficult seasons.

Before wrapping up, listeners were encouraged to stream and download “Jesus, I Do” and check out Carey’s full project, Here For It All. With this release, Mariah Carey continues to blend powerful vocals with meaningful messages, reminding fans why her music remains impactful across generations.

