Listen Live
Close
Local

Temporary Flight Groundings Reported at BWI After Odor

Temporary Flight Groundings Reported at BWI After Unusual Odor

Published on March 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Flights at several major East Coast airports, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, were briefly halted Friday after reports of a strong odor disrupted operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airports affected by the temporary ground stop included Washington Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Richmond International Airport.

Related Stories

Sean Duffy said the odor was traced back to the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility located in New Baltimore, Virginia, which helps manage air traffic across the Washington, D.C. region.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 13, emergency crews from the Fauquier County Fire Rescue System and the Prince William County Hazardous Materials Team responded to the facility after reports of a potential hazardous materials situation. Authorities said the issue briefly caused significant disruption to air traffic in the region.

More than 30 FAA employees were evaluated at the scene but were able to return to work. Officials confirmed that no one required hospitalization.

After emergency crews assessed the situation and determined the area was safe, normal operations gradually resumed.

Temporary Flight Groundings Reported at BWI After Unusual Odor was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Financial Advice for Women at Every Stage of Life

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close