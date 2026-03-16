Gov. Wes Moore Declares State of Preparedness Ahead of Severe Storm Threat

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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness as officials brace for the possibility of severe storms expected to move through the state on Monday, March 16. Forecasters warn the system could bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and even tornadoes, creating potentially dangerous conditions for residents across the region.

Meteorologists say some storms could intensify late Monday morning into midday, with a greater threat for rotation and tornado development between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The severe weather threat has prompted school systems across the Baltimore area to announce early dismissals in an effort to get students and staff home safely before the worst of the storms arrive.

Emergency management leaders are urging residents to prepare for possible power outages, travel disruptions, and hazardous debris. Downed trees and damaged power lines are among the risks associated with strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Officials say planning ahead could make a critical difference in keeping families safe.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland encouraged residents to review their emergency plans, including identifying safe shelter locations in the event of a tornado warning. He also stressed the importance of charging personal devices ahead of potential outages and signing up for local emergency alerts to stay informed. Strickland added that residents should avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and follow instructions from local authorities.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott also warned residents not to underestimate the potential impact of the storms. He emphasized that this system could be more dangerous than typical thunderstorms and urged the community to take preparations seriously. While officials remain hopeful the storms will pass without major incident, they say readiness is key to preventing injuries and ensuring public safety.

Gov. Wes Moore Declares State of Preparedness Ahead of Severe Storm Threat was originally published on 92q.com