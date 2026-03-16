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Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather

Published on March 16, 2026

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Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Departure flights at Baltimore Washington International Airport have been temporarily grounded as severe weather moves into the area.

Officials implemented the ground stop at 2:42 p.m. as a precautionary measure. There is currently a moderate chance between 30 percent and 60 percent that the ground stop could be extended.

At this time, the ground stop is expected to be lifted around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather was originally published on 92q.com

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