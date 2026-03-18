MEAC Makes March Statement as Howard Secures Historic NCAA Tournament Win

Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

The Mid Eastern Athletic Conference continues to make its mark on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Howard University delivered a historic performance Tuesday night, securing an 86 to 83 victory over UMBC in the NCAA Tournament First Four at University of Dayton Arena. The win not only marked the first NCAA Tournament victory in Howard program history, but also served as another proud milestone for the MEAC, which has long represented HBCU excellence in March Madness.

The Bison’s breakthrough victory capped years of rebuilding under head coach Kenny Blakeney, whose vision and persistence helped reshape the program’s culture. After inheriting a struggling team in 2019 and navigating early challenges including a four win debut season and a pandemic shortened campaign, Blakeney guided Howard to one of the most successful seasons in school history.

Senior guard Ose Okojie rose to the moment with a career high 23 points, leading four Howard players in double figures. The Brampton, Ontario native set the tone early, scoring nine of the Bison’s first eleven points while later anchoring the defense despite playing much of the second half with four fouls.

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MEAC Player of the Year Bryce Harris added a dominant double double with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. His clutch turnaround jumper in the final seconds extended Howard’s lead and helped seal the historic win. Cedric Taylor III chipped in 15 points and six rebounds, while Travelle Bryson provided a spark off the bench with 11 points on efficient shooting.

Howard led by as many as 14 points in the second half before UMBC mounted a late push. A final three point attempt by DJ Armstrong Jr. missed in the closing seconds, allowing the Bison to celebrate a long awaited tournament triumph.

The victory improves Howard to 24 and 10 on the season, tying the program record for wins set by the 1986 to 87 team. The Bison now advance to face No. 1 seed Michigan in the Midwest Region first round Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Howard’s win also represents the seventh NCAA Tournament victory by a MEAC program, reinforcing the conference’s enduring presence and competitive spirit on college basketball’s national stage.

MEAC Makes March Statement as Howard Secures Historic NCAA Tournament Win was originally published on 92q.com