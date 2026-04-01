Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Lawyers Claim Bullet Is Bogus

According to reports, the legal team defending the man accused of assassinating right-wing media personality Charlie Kirk made a startling claim in court. Allegedly, the evidence supplied by the federal government centering on the bullet that killed Kirk does not match the rifle at the scene.

Last Friday (March 27), lawyers for Tyler Robinson argued that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) were “unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

The attorneys’ motion mentioned that DNA reports that were filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the ATF would need to be carefully reviewed by the defense team because there was an indication that several different DNA samples were found on some items of evidence.

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“Discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and the processing of it is complex,” the defense attorneys wrote in their motion, according to Fox News. They also requested that the preliminary motion be pushed back six months to review the 20,000 videos, audio files and documents that they’ve received, which prosecutors are presenting as evidence.

The prosecution and the defense teams had a previous meeting on March 12. The preliminary hearing before Robinson goes on trial is set for May 18. Robinson’s lawyers also plan to highlight evidence of “harmful and prejudicial media coverage of the case thus far.”

News of the defense attorney’s claim sent observers reeling online. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene highlighted another X user’s post that revealed the local sheriff’s resignation. “The ATF could not match the bullet to Tyler Robinson’s gun and when the news breaks the sheriff resigns,” she wrote with the eyes emoji.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination during an event he was hosting at Utah Valley State University last September has been wrapped in an air of controversy. It’s led to fractures within the conservative movement, particularly as Candace Owens has alleged that Israel was behind Kirk’s death, which nudged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a statement denying involvement.





Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Lawyers Claim Bullet Is Bogus was originally published on hiphopwired.com