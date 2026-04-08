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Delta And Southwest Airlines Raise Checked Bag Fees

Delta and Southwest Airlines increase checked bag fees as of April 2026 due to rising fuel costs. See how trends are impacting travelers.

Published on April 8, 2026

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Southwest Airlines plane on the runway at Love Field in Dallas, TX
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Delta and Southwest Airlines are both raising their checked bag fees because of high fuel prices. The fee is going up by $10 on both airlines. As of April 2026, checked bags will now cost $45 for the first bag and $55 for the second bag, as opposed to the $35 checked bags used to be.

This will apply to business on domestic and short-haul international flights. These airlines have become the third and fourth major u.s carriers to increase the price as the industry copes with the impact of the war with Iran.

As we know, Southwest has made some changes over the past few years that customers weren’t too happy about, changes that once had Southwest as a top flying option. You used to have free checked bags along with free seating, but as the economy has changed, so have the policies for Southwest.

United and JetBlue have also increased bag fees as of last week. Consumers continue to watch these airlines to see if prices go down once the cost of gas goes down. 

So whether you’re a light packer or a “just in case” overpacker, your airport trips are about to get a little more expensive.

Delta And Southwest Airlines Raise Checked Bag Fees was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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