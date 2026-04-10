Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: April 10th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Welcome to your daily dose of culture, community, and conversation. We always want to keep you informed about the things that matter most. On the latest “Trending Topics” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the crew delivered a segment that brought a perfect mix of culture, community, and inspiration. This week, the conversation highlighted major moves from hometown heroes to highly anticipated moments in Black entertainment. Here is a breakdown of the powerful stories everyone is talking about right now.

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