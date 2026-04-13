Apple Closing Towson Town Center Store Amid “Declining Conditions”

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Apple Inc. says it plans to close its store at Towson Town Center in June, citing what it described as “declining conditions” at the mall.

The closure marks another major retailer leaving the long-standing shopping destination. Apple said the decision is part of a broader effort to strengthen its retail footprint while reassessing locations to better serve customers.

According to the company, the move comes amid ongoing changes at Towson Town Center, including the departure of several retailers and shifting conditions within the mall.

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The Towson location was also notable for making history in 2024 as the first Apple store in the United States to unionize. Employees there secured protections under a collective bargaining agreement, which previously helped prevent layoffs tied to internal policy changes.

Apple said workers at the Towson store will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within the company under that agreement.

However, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers strongly pushed back on the decision, calling the closure concerning and accusing the company of attempting to undermine the union.

Union leaders said Apple’s claim that the labor agreement limits relocation is inaccurate and signaled they are exploring legal options while working with elected officials to challenge the move.

Apple will also close additional stores in Connecticut and California, similarly citing changing retail conditions.

The Towson closure comes as several retailers have exited the mall in recent months. Earlier this year, stores including Tommy Bahama, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies announced their departures following a series of incidents at the shopping center.

One of the most serious occurred in November 2025, when multiple teens were arrested in connection with a violent assault involving a screwdriver outside a second-floor store.

In response to safety concerns, the mall has implemented a curfew on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 4 p.m. for anyone under 18 who is not accompanied by an adult.

Apple Closing Towson Town Center Store Amid “Declining Conditions” was originally published on 92q.com