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Lead Paint from Baltimore Bridges Poses Risk

Lead Paint from Baltimore Bridges Poses Risk to Public and Waterways

Published on April 14, 2026

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Warning Lead Contamination Danger Sign Sticker Label vector illustration
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Lead paint is peeling from six bridges in the Baltimore area, with debris entering nearby waterways, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

Of the affected structures, three are maintained by Baltimore City and three fall under the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA).

Baltimore City bridges and overpasses impacted:

  • Overpass at W. 28th Street
  • Orleans Street overpass at Guilford Avenue
  • Bridge over Interstate 83, Exit 8, in Hampden

SHA bridges and overpasses impacted:

  • I-95 overpass at Arbutus Avenue and Potomac Avenue in Halethorpe
  • I-95 overpass at Park Entrance Road
  • I-695 and Putty Hill Avenue overpass in Parkville

MDE officials say addressing lead paint hazards is complex, requiring contractors with specialized certifications and containment systems.

Lead Paint from Baltimore Bridges Poses Risk to Public and Waterways was originally published on 92q.com

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