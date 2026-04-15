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Azzi Fudd’s Baptism Before WNBA No. 1 Pick

Azzi Fudd Reflects on Faith, Baptism, and a Life-Changing Draft Moment

Published on April 15, 2026

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Azzi Fudd’s Baptism Before Draft Night


On the eve of a lifelong dream, Azzi Fudd made a decision that changed more than her career. She got baptized one week before hearing her name as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

RELATED: WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026

On the 2026 WNBA Draft red carpet, she spoke with GQ Sports about how this step in her faith lined up with the biggest night of her life.

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Fudd says her faith journey started about a year and a half ago. She watched her teammates live out their beliefs every day. Their peace, joy and lightness stood out, even with the pressure of elite basketball. That steady calm drew her in. She wanted the same sense of stability and freedom.

As the draft approached, Fudd decided to take the next step. She chose to get baptized before leaving, surrounded by the teammates who first showed her what life with God could look like. Sharing that moment with them made it even more special.

For Fudd, baptism is more than a ritual. It signals a new identity and purpose shaped by faith. She now enters the WNBA not only as a top pick, but as someone grounded in what she believes, ready to carry that into every part of her life and career.

Azzi Fudd Reflects on Faith, Baptism, and a Life-Changing Draft Moment was originally published on getuperica.com

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