Protecting Our Elders: Dr. Macie Smith on Brain Health

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We cherish our elders. They stand as the strong pillars of our community. However, aging brings new health challenges that we must face together. On a recent “Healthy Ever After” segment of Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell sat down with Dr. Macie Smith. Dr. Macie serves as an award-winning Alzheimer’s and dementia educator. She shared crucial insights to empower our families and protect our brain health.

Why Lifestyle Beats Genetics

Many people fear that memory loss relies entirely on genetics. Dr. Macie brings encouraging news. Your lifestyle choices actually matter more than your family history. You can actively lower your risk by eating healthy meals and moving your body daily. Managing high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes also fiercely protects your mind.

Furthermore, you must stay socially engaged. Isolation harms your brain just as much as a chronic illness. To keep your mind sharp, challenge yourself. Simple word searches will not do the trick. You need activities that force you to think critically. Try learning a new language, solving complex problems, or exploring a new book.

Spotting the True Warning Signs

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We all misplace items occasionally. Looking for the glasses sitting right on your head represents normal aging. You should, however, pay close attention to serious behavioral changes. Does your loved one get lost in familiar neighborhoods? Do they suddenly forget how to use the coffee maker they owned for twenty years? These moments signal real warning signs.

When you notice these behaviors, do not rush to the emergency room. Instead, schedule an appointment with a primary care doctor. A doctor will establish a solid health baseline. They can also rule out highly treatable issues. Older adults often forget to drink water, which leads to severe dehydration and urinary tract infections. These common infections frequently mimic dementia symptoms.

Compassionate Caregiving

Caring for a loved one requires immense strength. Our community frequently carries this heavy caregiving load. Dr. Macie wrote The Complete Dementia Caregiver’s Guide to provide practical, everyday help. She removes complex medical jargon so you can make confident decisions. Above all, she teaches us to always focus on the person, not just the medical condition.

We must empower voices that champion our health and celebrate our shared experiences. Let us walk this inclusive journey together. Grab a copy of Dr. Macie’s guide today. Stay culturally connected, keep your mind active, and build a healthier community.

Protecting Our Elders: Dr. Macie Smith on Brain Health was originally published on getuperica.com