Griff Shares Hive-Struggle Testimony And Wakes Up To A Miracle Morning

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Three Years Of Unexplained Hives

On a recent “Mr. Griffin” segment on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Griff opened up about a three-year battle with a rare, unexplained form of hives that has tested his body, patience, and faith. He explained that doctors call it a unique type of urticaria, which essentially means they do not know why he keeps breaking out, only that it continues to happen. In that time, he has taken multiple medications, including prednisone “like Tic Tacs,” and endured flare-ups that leave him covered in bumps, itching, and completely worn down.

Frustration, Faith And A Doctor’s Visit

Griff stressed that he is not questioning God or asking “why me,” because he understands that others face more serious illnesses. Still, living with constant hives for three straight years has been emotionally and physically exhausting. He described heading into his latest doctor’s appointment ready to “fire” his physician out of frustration because the hives had only gotten worse. Even though his kidneys and liver checked out fine, his skin kept reacting, and the daily cycle of breakout and relief never seemed to end.

A New Medication And Next Steps

During the visit, his doctor introduced a new medication that had only been available for about seven months and decided to stop the twice-monthly Xolair shots to see how the new pill might help. The doctor also recommended that Griff see a rheumatologist and get an ANA test to look deeper into what might be going on with his immune system and mast cells. Griff joked about being put on yet another medicine but agreed to move forward with the new plan.

Waking Up To A No-Hives Miracle Morning

The breakthrough came the next morning when Griff woke up without a single hive on his body after being used to counting dozens as soon as he opened his eyes. He shared how that moment of relief turned into praise, even as he admitted he still has questions and wants more answers. Griff asked any rheumatologists in the Get Up Church audience to reach out, while also celebrating that the new medicine seems to block histamines that trigger his hives. He closed the segment with a faith-filled twist on Scripture, declaring, “No hives formed against me shall prosper.”

Griff Shares Hive-Struggle Testimony And Wakes Up To A Miracle Morning was originally published on getuperica.com