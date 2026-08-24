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The Baltimore Ravens will honor the life and legacy of O.J. Brigance throughout the 2026 season with a special decal on their helmets.

The decal features the letters “OJ” alongside No. 57, the jersey number Brigance wore during his time with Baltimore. The Ravens debuted the tribute during Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Brigance died Monday at age 56 following a 19-year battle with ALS. He was a longtime and beloved member of the Ravens organization who made an impact both on and off the field.

As a linebacker and special teams standout, Brigance was part of Baltimore’s Super Bowl XXXV championship team during the 2000 season. He made the first tackle of the Ravens’ 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

After his seven-year NFL playing career ended following the 2002 season, Brigance returned to Baltimore and worked in player engagement. His leadership and mentorship became an important part of the organization, helping guide players, coaches and staff.

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Brigance was diagnosed with ALS in 2007. He and his wife, Chanda, later founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation to support people living with ALS and their families.

The nonprofit has raised awareness and provided families with access to equipment, services and other resources aimed at improving their quality of life.

The helmet decal will serve as a season-long tribute to Brigance’s lasting impact on the Ravens and the Baltimore community.

Ravens Honor O.J. Brigance With Helmet Decal for 2026 Season was originally published on 92q.com