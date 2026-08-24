Source: David Berding / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 2-0 in the preseason Saturday with a 13-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, powered by another strong defensive performance.

Baltimore has allowed just 10 points through its first two preseason games.

The Ravens scored the game’s only touchdown late in the third quarter when quarterback Joe Fagnano connected with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester on an 8-yard pass. Wester finished with a team-high five receptions.

Fagnano completed 15 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. Through two preseason games, he is 37-of-48 for 327 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Baltimore’s defense recorded five sacks and forced two turnovers. Ethan Burke stripped Vikings receiver Jeshaun Jones early in the fourth quarter, with Amani Oruwariye recovering the fumble. Burke also finished with two passes defensed and two quarterback hits.

Later, safety Silas Walters intercepted quarterback Max Brosmer as Minnesota threatened to cut into Baltimore’s lead.

Neither team found much success running the football, while both struggled on third down and were called for nine accepted penalties.

The Ravens will close out the preseason Friday at 6 p.m. against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium in their final tune-up before the regular season.

Ravens Defense Dominates Vikings in 13-3 Preseason Win was originally published on 92q.com