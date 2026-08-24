Source: Aerial view of Baltimore city skyline with modern skyscrapers and highways under a clear blue sky.

Baltimore is kicking off the new work and school week with several days of comfortable weather before showers and thunderstorms return later this week.

Monday morning started off cool and comfortable, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the region as students in Baltimore City, Howard, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties returned to school in varying capacities.

Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Humidity will remain low, making for a pleasant first day back in the classroom.

Similar conditions are expected through the middle of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s, while daytime highs climb into the low to mid-80s. Humidity should stay relatively low through Wednesday afternoon.

Although an isolated shower cannot be ruled out over the next few days, most areas are expected to remain dry.

Rain chances begin increasing Wednesday night, with a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s as humidity increases, making conditions feel warmer.

Thursday currently appears to have the greatest potential for heavier showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and storms could also impact Friday evening’s Ravens preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s around the 6 p.m. kickoff.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue on and off through the weekend, with another increase in rain and thunderstorm chances Sunday afternoon and evening.

Baltimore Starts School Week With Sunshine and Lower Humidity was originally published on 92q.com