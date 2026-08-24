Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

Baltimore police shot a 29-year-old man Saturday night after authorities say he struck and dragged an officer with a vehicle near Lexington Market.

CBS Baltimore reports that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Eutaw Street, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Police said an officer had cited a vehicle for suspended and expired tags and was waiting for a tow truck when the 29-year-old man arrived. The man initially denied owning the vehicle but later acknowledged that it belonged to him.

According to Worley, the officer allowed the man to retrieve personal belongings from the vehicle before it was towed.

Police said the man then got into the driver’s seat as the officer approached. A second officer was also arriving at the scene in an effort to prevent the vehicle from leaving.

Worley said the driver put the vehicle in drive and struck the officer. Despite being ordered to stop, the man allegedly continued moving the vehicle and dragged the officer a short distance.

The driver then allegedly backed up before moving forward again. At that point, police said the officer fired at least three rounds into the vehicle, striking the 29-year-old.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer suffered injuries to his back and neck and was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

Bystander video from the scene showed a person wearing a pink tracksuit being removed from a dark blue Acura TLX and placed on a stretcher.

A large crowd gathered following the shooting, prompting police to deploy additional resources to manage the scene.

Worley said investigators are reviewing body-worn camera footage of the encounter.

“From what I saw, the officer did exactly what we asked him to do,” Worley said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Baltimore Police Shoot Man Accused of Dragging Officer With Vehicle Near Lexington Market was originally published on 92q.com