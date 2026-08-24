Maryland Parents Urged to Talk With Kids About Cell Phone Use as School Returns

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As students across Maryland return to the classroom, mental health experts are encouraging parents to talk with their children about cell phone use and new restrictions being implemented in schools.

In May, Gov. Wes Moore signed the Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act, which requires school systems statewide to adopt policies limiting student cell phone use beginning with the 2027-28 school year. However, several Maryland school districts have already put restrictions in place.

Behavioral health experts say adjusting to reduced access to phones may cause anxiety for some children, making conversations at home especially important. Parents are encouraged to explain school policies, establish expectations and discuss how children can handle situations when they cannot immediately access their phones.

Experts say concerns about children being able to reach their families during emergencies are common. They recommend parents review their school district’s policies, talk with their children about what to expect and communicate with school officials if they have questions.

Parents are also encouraged to establish phone-free periods at home and reinforce healthy habits by limiting their own screen time.

Several Maryland districts already have policies restricting personal devices.

In Howard County, cell phones and other personal technology must remain silenced and out of sight throughout the school day. Students who repeatedly violate the policy may have their devices confiscated until a parent or guardian retrieves them.

Baltimore City Public Schools requires cell phones, tablets, laptops, wireless headphones and smartwatches to be turned off and stored away during the school day.

Harford County’s rules vary by grade level. Elementary students must deactivate devices and keep them in their backpacks, middle school students must store devices in lockers, and high school students are required to deactivate their phones during class.

Maryland Parents Urged to Talk With Kids About Cell Phone Use as School Returns was originally published on 92q.com