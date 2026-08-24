Grandmother's Mystery, Court Battles, and Rising Costs
What We Need to Know: Grandmother’s Mystery, Court Battles, and Rising Costs
- Grandmother's death under investigation, family receives strange texts from her phone.
- Carmelo Anthony's 35-year sentence faces appeal, as community questions justice system.
- Trump pauses beef tariffs to ease grocery costs, but faces opposition from cattle industry.
Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. This morning’s rundown covers four stories worth your attention, from a heartbreaking mystery in Las Vegas to a painful anniversary that still echoes today. Here’s what you need to carry with you.
A Grandmother’s Death Raises Alarming Questions
Security footage captured 63-year-old Alisa Goods collapsing down an embankment near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, two days before her family even reported her missing. The New York grandmother vanished on Aug. 8 while visiting a friend, and her body was later found in a nearby ditch. As law enforcement investigates her death, her family says they received strange, unauthorized text messages from her phone demanding cash and cryptocurrency. The details are chilling, and many of us know that sinking feeling when a loved one travels and something feels off. Her family is searching for answers, and so are we.
Carmelo Anthony Faces a New Legal Chapter
A Texas judge has officially denied 19-year-old Carmelo Anthony’s motion for a new trial in the fatal stabbing of student athlete Austin Metcalfe. The ruling now leaves the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas as Anthony’s next path to challenge his 35-year prison sentence. His defense attorneys reaffirmed their commitment, pledging to pursue every legal avenue on his behalf. This case has drawn close attention across our community, where questions about fairness in the justice system remain deeply personal. The road ahead is long, but the fight continues.
Trump Pauses Beef Tariffs to Ease Grocery Bills
President Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher import tariffs for ground beef, aiming to bring down retail meat prices at the register. The executive order allows up to 300,000 metric tons of ground beef into the country without out-of-quota tariff rates. For families stretching every dollar at the grocery store, any break on food costs matters. Still, the temporary measure is expected to draw opposition from the domestic cattle industry, so this story is far from settled.
Remembering the Houston Race Riot of 1917
On Aug. 23, 1917, racial hostility and police brutality in Houston sparked one of the largest race riots in U.S. history. Members of the all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment took up arms after local police assaulted a Black corporal, leading to clashes that left 20 people dead. Nineteen Black soldiers were later executed following military trials that historians widely call a tragic miscarriage of justice. Their story reminds us why our history must never be forgotten.
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What We Need to Know: Grandmother’s Mystery, Court Battles, and Rising Costs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com