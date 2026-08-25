Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland State Fair 2026 Opens Thursday in Timonium

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Amusement park rides at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD
Source: VW Pics / Getty

The Maryland State Fair kicks off its first full weekend Thursday at the fairgrounds in Timonium, bringing rides, entertainment and special events back for another season.

This year’s fair will run across three weekends: Aug. 27-30, Sept. 3-7 and Sept. 10-13.

Among the scheduled entertainment, 98 Rock will present CLUTCH with JD Pinkus on Sept. 12.

RELATED: Here’s Where To Find Maryland Carnivals & County Fairs This Summer

The fair will also continue its teen chaperone policy. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult while attending the event.

Visitors this weekend will also be treated to a nighttime drone show. The Chase Bank Drone Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. each night and will be most visible from the midway.

Because of the drone shows and other fair operations, restrictions will be in place for personal drones near the fairgrounds. Personal drones will not be permitted within a half-mile radius of the Maryland State Fairgrounds during the fair, with restrictions continuing through Sept. 13.

Organizers have been preparing the Timonium fairgrounds ahead of Thursday’s opening as visitors get ready for another year of food, rides, games and entertainment.

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Are NOAA Weather Cuts Leaving Black Communities Vulnerable This Storm Season?

Comments
8:45
Movies  |  Nia Noelle

Lisa Knowles-Smith Shares Her Story of Faith and Perseverance

Comments
1:04
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Former Towson Football Player Denied Bail as Family Maintains His Innocence

Comments
Silhouette of a person with arms raised against a dramatic sky with "PRAISE 106.1" text and "REACH New Audiences" message.
Baltimore  |  Editor Staff

Reach New Audiences With Praise 106.1 Broadcast Opportunities [CLICK TO LEARN MORE]

Comments

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close