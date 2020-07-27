CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Investigation Underway After Baltimore FOP Head Says Protestors Defaced Building

Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Freddie Gray

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating after a protest near the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Saturday night.

In a statement on Twitter, the FOP said the group “defaced” its building and burned the American flag. FOP President Mike Mancuso also said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is a “complete no show.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Last night, anarchists attacked Baltimore City FOP Lodge #3 by defacing our building and burning our American flag,” said Mancuso. “This was an attack on not only our building but also on the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, both active and retired. The damage that was done has been corrected and we will continue our work to represent the rank and file members of the BPD. No losers who live in their Mommy and Daddy’s basements will ever be able to deter us in our mission.”

According to CBS Baltimore, the group of protestors stood shoulder-to-shoulder across Buena Vista Avenue in north Baltimore near the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

“Last night, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police building was targeted and vandalized with derogatory messages and an American Flag was burned,” said Commissioner Harrison. “There is an active and ongoing investigation into this act of vandalism and destruction of property. While we will continue to engage with our communities to create and repair community-police relations and protect the first amendment rights of our residents, we will absolutely not tolerate acts of vandalism and will hold these offenders accountable.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Baltimore FOP Head Says Protestors Defaced Building  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Police

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body…

The actress was found after going missing for five days in Lake Piru.
07.14.20
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)”…

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us…
07.14.20
Close