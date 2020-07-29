Healthy Ever After: Vegan Lifestyle Personality Tabitha Brown Discusses How Her Personal Vegan Journey Went Viral

07.29.20
Vegan lifestyle personality Tabitha Brown went from 30 followers to millions after following God’s instruction to do what she loved on camera. In the interview up top, Brown, who lived out another dream of hers and served as a presenter at the Daytime Emmys with Loni Love, discusses all the success she’s gotten after going viral and what great things that are happening in her career.

Healthy Ever After: Vegan Lifestyle Personality Tabitha Brown Discusses How Her Personal Vegan Journey Went Viral  was originally published on getuperica.com

