Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion

Gayle King tries her best to get details.

Tyler Perry is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to reports that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are staying in his mansion.

As reported back in May, Perry is said to be housing the couple in his $18 million mansion in a very exclusive and very secure community in Los Angeles. The couple’s 1-year-old son Archie is also reportedly staying at the location.

Recently, Perry was questioned about his possible guests by Gayle King on CBS This Morning. Perry went on the show to talk about the various safety precautions his massive Tyler Perry Studios is taking to resume T.V. production in a coronavirus world. Towards the end of the interview, King snuck in the question that many people have been wondering:

“It’s been widely reported that Meghan and Harry are living at your place in Los Angeles, can you tell us how they’re doing?”

This is when Perry hilariously avoided the question by acting like he was losing his connection.

“I…I’m sorry I think I just lost you… I just lost you Gayle, I’m sorry we have a really bad connection,” Perry said. “I think I lost Gayle King, guys. We lost her. We lost you.”

Smooth. King took the move in a joking manner and the two ended up laughing by the end of the clip.

Perry’s home sits in Beverly Ridge Estates, which is filled with celebrities. The Tuscan-style home has plenty of room for plenty families, considering its eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and basically every amenity you can imagine, according to DailyMail.com.

Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been living in the mansion since the end of March. Before this, the two were staying at a waterfront home in Vancouver Island since they announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties back in January. Soon, the family left for California after Canada announced it would be restricting its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since their move to L.A., the couple have been spotted volunteering for a local charity by dropping off food to local people who are vulnerable to catching the coronavirus. They’ve also been spotted taking their royal dogs for a walk.

It’s not known whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting Perry’s mansion or staying as guests. Considering Perry’s reaction to King, we may never know.

Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion  was originally published on newsone.com

