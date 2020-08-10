CLOSE
Baltimore
Report: 3-Home Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]

UPDATE 8/10/2020 12:07 PM EST:

Baltimore fire officials have confirmed at least 6 victims in Monday morning’s explosion.

One woman has died. Four people have been taken to the hospital, crews are working to rescue one other person and are searching for any other possible victims in the rubble.

UPDATE 8/10/2020 11:50 AM EST:

Gov. Larry Hogan has addressed Monday’s deadly explosion in Northwest Baltimore, offering full support from the state.

ORIGINAL:

An investigation into a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza around 10 a.m.

Baltimore City fire officials said one woman is dead. At least two other people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside, including children reported CNN. Video above the scene below.

This is a developing story. 

Report: 3-Home Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close