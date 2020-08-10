UPDATE 8/10/2020 12:07 PM EST:

Baltimore fire officials have confirmed at least 6 victims in Monday morning’s explosion.

One woman has died. Four people have been taken to the hospital, crews are working to rescue one other person and are searching for any other possible victims in the rubble.

UPDATE 8/10/2020 11:50 AM EST:

Gov. Larry Hogan has addressed Monday’s deadly explosion in Northwest Baltimore, offering full support from the state.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion. We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 10, 2020

ORIGINAL:

An investigation into a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza around 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore City fire officials said one woman is dead. At least two other people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside, including children reported CNN. Video above the scene below.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story.

Report: 3-Home Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: