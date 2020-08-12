CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

We now have security camera footage of the moment a gas explosion leveled three homes in Northwest Baltimore on Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road and Brookhill Road. Two people were killed, including a Morgan State University student.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A neighbor told CBS Baltimore the other victim, a woman, was pregnant. Seven others were hurt, five of which are in critical condition.

Road closures remain in the area as crews condition their recovery efforts. Gas services remains off on a portion of the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road.

You can check out that security camera footage of the explosion below.

Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close