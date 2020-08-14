CLOSE
Report: Maryland’s Highway System Among Worst In The Nation

Maryland Cremation Services Inundated Amdi Coronavirus Pandemic

A report released Thursday pegs Maryland’s highway system as one of the worst in the U.S..

The report from TRIP, the National Transportation Research Nonprofit, found Maryland’s urban interstates are the second-most congested in the U.S., behind only California. The interstates are the “workhorses” of the state’s highway network, carrying 30 percent of the state’s vehicle travel.

Researchers also found that more than half of the state’s bridges are over 50 years old, even though just 2% are considered to be in poor or structurally deficient condition.

They recommend a significant boost in investment from state and federal government agencies.

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater admitted the state “does have real congestion and mobility challenges.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Slater is calling on the federal government to help cover any repair costs.

