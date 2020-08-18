CLOSE
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [08-18-2020]

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Grille by Shareef

Business Description: Good Food for Good People

Business Website: https://www.thegrillemd.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 405-3915

Business Address: 8511 Liberty Rd Suite B-A, Randallstown, MD 21133

Girlkin Lashes

Business Description: An Unmatched Experience

Business Website: https://www.girlkinlashes.com/

Business Phone Number:(443) 509-5274

Business Address: 1510 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208

View this post on Instagram

LUXURY lashes + a LUXURY experience = The GIRLKIN WAY.💕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨$30 off any full set✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Book your lash extensions 👉🏾833-GIRLKIN⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkin ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkinlashes #girlkinlashextensions #lashtraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashartisttraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashextensions #baltimorelashes #baltimorelashextensions #columbialashes #columbialashextensions #towsonlashes #towsonlashextensions #annapolislashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashextensionsdc #lashtrainingmaryland #minklashes #minklshextensions #minklashesva #minklashesmaryland #minklashesdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #capitolhill #lashartisttrainingdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashtrainingbaltimore #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mdlashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #valashes

A post shared by GIRLKIN, LLC (@girlkinlashes) on

Exit Spivey Reality

Business Description: Building Wealth Through Real Estate to Buy or Sell Call 443-277-1477

Business Website: https://www.homesnap.com/Donnell-Spivey/gmb 

Business Phone Number:(443) 277-1744

Business Address: 9396 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

 

