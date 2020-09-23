CLOSE
Kamala Harris, BLM Founders & More Named ‘Time’ 100 Most Influential People

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Michael B. Jordan, Dr. Fauci & more round a list of influential people, except for Donald Trump.

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential 2020

Source: Time / Time

Time’s highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it’s infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

Despite 2020 currently taking on us one of the wildest rides in recent memory, Time still managed to find 100 of the world’s most influential people. As with previous years, the iconic publication highlighted well-known names in tech, music, sports, television, film, politics, and science breaking them up into categories. This year is even more special because it also honored the medical professionals currently on the frontlines battling COVID-19 and the people now fighting for social justice.

As with each year, the individuals honored are profiled by another celebrity or high-profile individual. Kicking things off is Megan Thee Stallion, profiled by Taraji P.Henson leads the “Pioneers” category. NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, written about by legendary Milwaukee Buck, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Tomo Adeyemi, and Ibram X. Kendi join the hot girl in her respected list.

Megan Thee Stallion Time Cover

Source: Time100 / Time

Dr.Anthony Fauci, who leads the “Leaders” category and has become a household name once again due to his expertise and guidance as we battle COVID-19, was profiled by late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel. Fauci has become even more trusted than the “president” as he fights to get the correct information out to the people. Our future Vice President, hopefully, Kamala Harris, is also included in the category with Dr.Fauci and is profiled by US Representative Ayanna Pressley.

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential 2020

Source: Time / Time

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, who is described as “champions of change,” lead the “Titans” category and are separately profiled by John Legend and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. Other notable names in their list include Tyler Perry, who was profiled by Oprah Winfrey, professional F1 Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential 2020

Source: Time / Time

Toronto’s own The Weeknd made the list and got some glowing words from Sir Elton John and is described as “a mysterious figure in an era when mystery is rare in pop.” He is joined by Michael B.Jordan, who is profiled by Denzel Washington, J. Balvin, Dapper Dan, Michaela Coel, and others in the “Artists” category.

And finally, in the “Icons” category, BLM founders Alica Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, Billy Porter, and Naomi Osaka round out that list of influential individuals.

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential 2020

Source: Time / Time

To see the complete list and read all of the profiles, you can head here.

Photos: Time

Kamala Harris, BLM Founders & More Named ‘Time’ 100 Most Influential People  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close