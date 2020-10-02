Keyondra Lockett Discusses How A Struggle With Her Voice Inspired Her New Song “Trouble Won’t Last” [EXCLUSIVE]

10.02.20
Keyondra Lockett called in today to talk about her new song, “Trouble Don’t Last,” which came about after a struggle she had with her voice. She didn’t know at the time how fitting it would be for the current state of the nation. Listen up top!

