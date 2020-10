Need a pick-me-up? Look no further. God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the PraiseBaltimore.com

This week’s verse is John 4:14, KJV: “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

Soulblock also performs some of his song WATER!

